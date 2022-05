Hon. Justice Chinwendu Nworgu of Rivers State High Court, has fixed Friday, May 20, 2022, for hearing of a bail application by the detained governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Hon. Farah Dagogo.

Nworgu, therefore, ordered that Dagogo, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, be returned to the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre.

Details Later…