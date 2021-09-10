A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has upheld the suspension of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

Delivering the judgement, the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Okogbule Gbasam, said the ruling relied on the suspension of Secondus by the leadership of PDP at Ward 5, Andoni local government area of Rivers State.

Gbasam said the ruling was also relied on motion brought by aggrieved members of the party, Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex and four others against Prince Secondus and the PDP.

The Court also upheld the prayers of the aggrieved PDP members to restrain and suspend Secondus from attending, convening PDP meetings in his capacity as national chairman or member of the party.

Speaking to journalists later, Counsel to Secondus, Geoffrey Uwalaka, expressed dissatisfaction against the ruling, noting that his client will appeal the judgement.

Uwalaka said, “I am not surprised at the ruling, I didn’t expect less from the ruling because the way and the manner the sitting was commenced, we try to bring to the attention of the court that the provisions of the law were not complied with as regards to the issuance of the originating summons.

“They were not complied with, as such the court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to proceed with that matter, but the court went further without listening to our complaints.

”The tune of the ruling said that our client have been suspended, like I said that is not the whole truth, we will meet at the appeal. As I speak to you, we have compiled our appeal, we are going on appeal.”

Also speaking to journalists, counsel to the plaintiffs, Uwosuegbe Eze, said the judgement has uphold the suspension of Secondus and all his actions onward are null and void as he cannot perform any function.

Eze said: “Hon. Justice Gbasam have given confirmation to the suspension of Uche Secondus and remain suspended from the party.

”The people that brought the case to court are members of PDP, they were not satisfied with the way the chairman was handling the party with is anti-party activities.”