By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated the sum of ₦18,170,597,798.00 from January to March, 2021.

The Customs Area Controller in-charge of the Command, Yusuf Garba, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the the figure was higher than ₦16,180,827,894.00 and ₦13,237,465,044.00 recorded in the same period of 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Garba stated that the revenue generated in the first quarter of 2021 represented an increase of about N2bn from that of 2020.

He revealed that the Command generated the sum of ₦6,433,037,926.11 in January, ₦5,031,701,309.59 and ₦6,705,858,563.36 in the months of February and March respectively.

The Customs Controller said the importation of bulk cargoes into the port was the major source of revenue collection and attributed the increase to the gradual return of port activities, following the disruption caused by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Garba listed some of the bulk cargoes that berthed at the port to include bulk wheat, frozen fish, oil well supplies, bulk corn, amongst others, adding that the Command also generated the sum of ₦1,158,083,726.00 from the payment of excise duties through the International Breweries Limited.

He stated that the Command has been at the forefront of promoting trade facilitation and anti-smuggling activities by creating an enabling environment for Ease of Doing Business and also has regular engagements with stakeholders, especially the Customs Licensed Agents.

The Controller added that the Command kick-started the 2021 fiscal year on a sound footing, however, noting that the Command was yet to get its expected revenue target for the year.