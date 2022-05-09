The trial of the detained governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, before a Chief Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, has been adjourned till May 23, 2022

The development followed the inability of the Nigeria Police, which is holding the lawmaker in custody since April 29, 2022, failed to produce him in court.

Addressing journalists outside the courtroom, the state prosecutor, Chidi Eke, said he has filed fresh charges against the governorship hopeful, at the Rivers State High Court.

Meanwhile, the detained PDP governorship aspirant, Hon. Dagogo, has accused Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, of plotting to nail him with falsehood.

Dagogo, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt by his media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, alleged that the charges against him, which he described as trumped-up, were allegedly well calculated and masterminded by the governor and his co-conspirators, to put him away and scuttle his governorship ambition.

The statement reads: “Governor Nyesom Wike, during a Thanksgiving Service in Church, confirmed our concerns and fears that the trump-up charges levelled against Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo by the governor is a well calculated attempt, masterminded by the Governor and his co-conspirators to put Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo away, and out of circulation and scuttle his governorship aspiration.

“At the Thanksgiving Service, the governor admitted in public, what was being rumoured in private, that he wield lots of influence in the judiciary and as such would frustrate and prevent any bail application for Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo. We want to believe that the Judiciary remains the very hope for a fair adjudication and the coming days will tell us more.

“He equally justified his illegal declaration of Hon. Dagogo as a cultist and a criminal’ in conformity with his attempt to tarnish the image of the Federal Lawmaker.

“Contrary to the misinformation the Governor peddled in the House of God, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo is not a criminal, he has never been charged as one, neither has he been convicted of such an offense. His record remains unblemished.

“The story of the Niger Delta agitation and struggle is in the public domain, and Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo had stated his role publicly, the sacrifices and the overtures he rejected.”