Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said he does not believe that establishing more universities will solve the problems associated with higher education.

Wike stated this yesterday at the flag-off of the establishment of the Emohua Campus of the Rivers State University in Emohua local government area

The governor said what should be of concern should be how more funds can be committed to existing universities so that they can offer the needed holistic educational training in the production of requisite man power for the country.

He said, “Why I cannot build more universities is not because I don’t have where to build (site) them. But it is to have the money to fund the universities. The ones we have, we have not been able to fund them.

“If I want to play politics, I can say I want to start University of Engineering. It is easy to say that, but to bring it down to what is truly expected of a university of engineering; to employ lecturers, to provide infrastructure, and the equipment that are required for modern engineering is not an easy thing.”

Wike said, he was mindful of the dreams of the founding fathers of the state university that the institution should drive education related development from designated council areas in the state.

The governor stated that in addition to Etche, Ahoada and Emohua Campuses of the university, the government has decided to site another campus in Ogoniland.