By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has sealed-off seven liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) retail outlets and one filling stations in parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for operating without valid licenses

DPR zonal operations controller, Bassey Nkanga, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, during a meeting with the leadership of the Petroleum Products Marketers Association (PPMA) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

ADVERTISEMENT

Nkanga said: “The enforcement of safety requirements and sanction against violators became necessary to support effective regulation in the downstream sector.

“We are in a very peculiar season, the harmmattan season when fire incidences usually occur at filling stations. This challenge had in most cases occured as a result of avoidable mistakes.

“Hence, the need to step up safety consciousness amongst stakeholders in the sector. We are in continuous search for any filling station operating without licence in the zone.

“Gone were the days when it took us so much time to process licenses. Currently, with our digital innovations it takes barley hours to get that done.

“We are also making sure that the quality of products meant for the public meet our specification, currently, we have shut down seven gas retail outlets operating without valid licence.”

The DPR controller stated that the agency was yet to receive an official directive from the federal government on price regulation for petroleum products like the premium motor spirit (PMS) and other products, since it was a policy driven exercise.

Nkanga said: “For now, our target is on quality, dispense efficiency and accuracy. That means, if the official price for product is N162 per litter it must be accurately dispensed, we are going round filling stations to ensure that customers get exactly what is due them.”