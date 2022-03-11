The Umuebe family in Omoku Town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State, has dragged the traditional ruler of Ogba Kingdom, Eze Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi, to Omoku High Court over the Eze-Ogba chieftaincy stool.

Also joined in the suit were the governor of Rivers State, the State’s Attorney-General, the Rivers State Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs and the chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of the state.

Nnam-Obi ascended the throne of Eze-Ogba of Ogbaland in October 2021, after the death of his father, late Eze Chukwumela Nnam-Obi II, who was on the throne for over 50 years.

The Umu-Okoya kindred of Umuebe family had insisted that the incumbent was not the rightful person to occupy the Eze-Ogba stool, as the ancient stool was not hereditary but rotational.

In the case with suit number: OMHC/20/CS/2022, the claimants, Prince Henry Nwata and four others, were seeking for an order of the Court to restrain Nnam-Obi from parading himself as the Eze-Ogba of Ogbaland or acting in that capacity pending the hearing and determination of the case.

They were also seeking for Court declaration that the throne and chieftaincy stool of Eze Ogba of Ogbaland is not hereditary.

The claimants were further seeking an order of the court restraining the Governor of Rivers State from recognising and or issuing certificate of recognition to Mr. Nnam-Obias, saying he was not eligible to ascend and or occupy the stool and throne of Eze Ogba of Ogbaland

However, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.