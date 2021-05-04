BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

There are palpable fears among members of the Rivers State Executive Council, especially commissioners and special advisers, following plans by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to effect major cabinet shake-up this month.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the planned cabinet shake-up might not be unconnected with interests in the 2023 general election.

According to a source close to Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike was not comfortable with some of the appointees, who he believes were working against his interest in the next election.

The source said: “You know that 2023 politics had kicked off and the governor has began to weigh the loyalty of some of his appointees.

He wants to make sure that those who will returns as Commissioners are those he can trust wholeheartedly as events begin to unfold for 2023.”