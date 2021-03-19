ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State government has approved the state’s new culture and tourism policy, aimed at streamlining role of individuals, communities and corporate organizations in the promotion of the culture and tourism sectors of the state.

The director of Culture in the Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Freddy Ndigbara, disclosed this yesterday while speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Ndigbara said: “We have come up with the Rivers State Culture and Tourism Policy. It will decide everybody’s role in the culture and tourism sector. How to operate culture and tourism, what are the structures and how would the funding look like. The Rivers State government has already approved the policy.”

He said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will soon begin the restocking of the Port Harcourt Zoo with animals, after the completion of the ongoing renovation and fencing of the zoo.

The Culture director stated that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike ordered the fencing and renovation of the facility, following threats of possible wash-away a nearby River and encroachment by residents of the area.

Ndigbara said: “The governor said it was not good for us to leave the zoo to rot away and again, he wanted to save the property from being washed away by the nearby River and from land encroachers. So, the state government decided to fence the entire zoo.

“The state government has also renovated all the infrastructure inside the zoo, including a mini-museum. We have upgraded the small museum to a state-of-the-art, so that when you go inside, you will see every animal that are in the zoo and those that are not in the zoo.

“The administrative block and staff quarters are among infrastructure being renovated in the zoo. The governor wants it to be a state-of-the-art zoo that can compete with the wildlife park in Jos.

“Once the contractor finishes the renovation work, we will begin restocking of all the animals in the zoo. The governor does not want old animals again, so we want to bring animals that can play with children and grow with them.”