By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State government has sealed up three filling stations in Port Harcourt, for selling petroleum products above the official pump price.

The state Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, also accused the filling stations of under-dispensing of the products and charging customers stamp duty of N50:00.

Medee said: “We have been receiving series of complaints about sharp practices by those dispensing petroleum products in Rivers State.

“We have been doing a lot of sensitization and we have also written to a lot of them through the leadership of their unions and we have appealed to them that they must do the business in line with regulatory practices and best practices in Rivers State.

“What we are seeing is that stations are carrying out sharp practices; they are hoarding products, they are under-dispensing and they are doing a lot of unsafe practices.

“Today, we engaged on this practice and when we came here, we observed that these stations are collecting N50:00 stamp duty. We have the evidence here. It is the merchant that is expected to pay, not the customer.”

Also speaking, the zonal controller, Port Harcourt Zone of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Bassey Nkanga, said any filling station selling above the officially approved pump price of N162:00 or N165:00 will be shut down.

Nkanga said: “Already, we have intensified our surveillance on the filling stations. We have our surveillance team out there to ensure that nobody sells beyond this price.”