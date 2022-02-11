The Rivers State Executive Council has received a brief that only N2billion and not the requested N2.5billion, was eventually released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Healthcare Intervention Fund support to the state.

The briefing on CBN was one among the wide range of issues and approvals considered and given by the council at its meeting on Thursday night at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, which was was presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, said the money from the CBN has already been deployed.

Kamalu said: “Council was briefed on the earlier approved CBN Healthcare Intervention Fund wherein approval was granted that the Rivers State Government access the CBN N2.5billion Healthcare Intervention Fund to the effect that the amount actually released by CBN is N2billion not N2.5billion as requested.

“And that the N2billion has been utilised for the payment of contractors in the respective medical institutions for which approval was sought and granted.

“That is, the Prof. Kersley Harrison Hospital, Dental and Maxillofacial Hospital and Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostics and Treatment Centre.”

He explained that with the provision of these medical services by the Rivers State government, the quest for medical tourism embarked upon by Nigerians to foreign countries will be reduced.

The Finance Commissioner said: “These facilities are being put in place by government, not just to provide medical services for Rivers citizens and residents here but for other Nigerians who would have the benefit of getting these medical services without seeking to go abroad for the same service.”

Speaking further, Kamalu said that Council also approved for the establishment of a first-class Radiology and Radiotherapy Unit at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostics and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt.

He stated that the unit will be run by professional healthcare management experts who will ensure that maximum and requisite services are provided.

Also, briefing journalists, Commissioner for Housing, Tasie Chinedu Nwobueze, said Council approved the acquisition of all undeveloped and uncompleted buildings in the old and new Government Reservation Areas (GRAs) in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

Nwobueze explained that the Council had observed the long abandonment of those properties without attention, which now serve as hiding place for criminals and miscreants from where they constitute security risk to those who reside within the GRAs.

He said: “Again, leaving those plots overgrown with grasses have defaced the urban renewal programme which the State Government is implementing.

“And so, council approved that all those undeveloped plots and uncompleted buildings in Old GRA and New GRA be acquired. Monetary payment will be paid to the owners as agreed with the government.

The Commissioner for Housing briefed further that Council had also approved that when the plots are acquired, they will be reallocated to indigenes of Rivers State and other residents who are in the state, and who are capable of redeveloping or developing them within a timeline of 12 months.

“And again, Council also approved that those reallocated these plots cannot resell these properties to anybody and if they do, Rivers State Government will revoke such allocation.”