The Rivers State government has said it will launch an investigation into the two fire incidents that occurred in less than 24 hours at the D-Line and Rumuagolu areas of the Port Harcourt metropolis.

Property worth millions of naira, including Church and the Port Harcourt centre of the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) were razed down by fire that occurred on Saturday night at a company premises suspected to be a dump for illegally refined petroleum products along Isiokpo Street on D-Line area.

Less than 24 hours later, another fire incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at an uncompleted building suspected to be another dumped for illegally refined petroleum products at Rumuagolu community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Sunday, the Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, said it was only the report of investigation into the two incidents that will reveal the actual causes.

Medee said: “Like you observed that there is the likelihood that it is petroleum products that are causing the fire, we cannot come to that conclusion now until there is a full-scale investigation. The report of the investigation will reveal the cause of fire as well as the remedy to it.”

The Commissioner, who called on law-abiding citizens of the state to always report unwholesome activities in their neighbourhood, said the state government has set up two dedicated telephone lines for that purpose.

He added: “If you watch, where the dealers of these products keep them are places that are hidden. Like the fire incident that occurred in D-Line on Saturday night, that was a company premises; although the company is not in operation.

“Because the company is not in operation, it is absolutely difficult for somebody to know that the kind of activity that is going on there.

“That is why we are calling on law-abiding citizens of the state to be very vigilant in their neighbourhood, see what they can do, watch what is happening in their neighbourhood and report to government.

“The Rivers State government has been able to set up two dedicated telephone lines for people to report unwholesome practices in the state. We have warned severally that when you see and you don’t report, when it happens, it is your own property that would be destroyed, it is your own life that will be lost.

“So, it is important for people to understand that it is patriotic for people to report these unwholesome activities. That is exactly the remedy to this situation.”