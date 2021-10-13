The Rivers State government has called on the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to join in the fight against examination malpractices in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, made the call while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by WAEC in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The meeting, held annually, seeks to review activities of the Council and their performance in relation to the conduct of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Addressing the Council, the Education Commissioner said: “Collaborate with us to make sure that we have a situation where in this state there will be no cases of malpractice and we will collaborate with you to blacklist all miracle centres.”

He frowned at a WAEC publication on the issue of irregularity reported in the print media against a private school in the state.

Ebeku said: “As far as the school is concerned, the ministry is investigating the issue. It is a very serious issue and if we find anyone culpable, we shall sanction such individual.”

The Commissioner noted that the meeting was essential to address some of the issues as it concern WAEC.

In his speech, South-South zonal director of WAEC, Mr. Suleman Kum, said the purpose of the meeting was to afford the council the opportunity to rub minds with stakeholders in education to identify the problems bedevilling the examination body in the state.