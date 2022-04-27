A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo, has denied the allegation that he sent cultists to attack the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Wike had in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday night accused Dagogo, who is also a PDP governorship aspirant, of hiring cultists to attack the party secretariat in Port Harcourt.

But, the federal lawmaker, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Lawal, said: “Our attention has been directed to the statement credited to the Special Assistant to the Governor of Rivers State on Media, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri on the directives of the Governor to the effect that Hon. Doctor Dagogo, a Federal Lawmaker and Governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State be arrested for recruiting cultists to disrupt the screening exercise organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for National and State Assembly aspirants.

*We State inter allia: Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo is not a cultist and did not send anyone to disrupt the screening exercise.

“Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo was never at the Party Secretariat where the screening process took place. He is Governorship aspirant and not National or State Assembly aspirant.

“The Governor has taken the decision to credit Hon. Dagogo as sponsor of Cultists in order to stop the screening of Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo scheduled for tomorrow, May 27/04/2022, for the Governorship position of Rivers State.

“That the directives for the arrest of Hon. Dagogo violates the spirits of Section 14 and 33 of the Constitution of the Frderal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

“That the Inspector General of Police should direct the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State not to heed to the directives of the Governor in this circumstance.

“If the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State considers it incumbent to invite Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, he is willing to make himself available on the receipt of an official invite from the police after tomorrow’s screening and not before.

“Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo is a respectable and law abiding Federal Lawmaker representing the people of Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

“The National Chairman of the PDP is invited to urgently investigate the matters. Civil Society Organizations are urged to protect democracy in Nigeria.The above is for the attention of all lovers of democracy.”