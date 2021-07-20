Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State, Chidi Lloyd, has denied collecting tax from those involved in illegal oil bunkering activities in the local government area

Lloyd, in a statement signed by his press secretary, Bright Jossy Elendu, said the council did not mandate any person or group to negotiate or collect revenue from the illegal oil bunkering activities going on in parts of the local government area.

He said those demanding tax from the illegal oil bunkering activities in the name of the council are criminals and will be made to face the full weight of the law.

Meanwhile, Lloyd has cautioned business owners in the area to beware of the activities of fraudsters, masquerading as revenue agents for the local government council.

Lloyd gave the warning yesterday at Emohua, the council headquarters, shortly after officials of the local government council intercepted fake revenue demand notices suspected to have been printed by fake revenue agents.

He stated that the local government only has one revenue committee, led by Mr Chidiebere Dike, appointed with the mandate to collect all revenue on behalf of the local government.

The council boss said the original local government demand notice and receipt has some security inscriptions that can only be identified by the revenue committee of the council.

