The newly sworn-in chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State, Dr. Chidi Julius Lloyd, has resumed duty under a mango tree within the council secretariat to check the attitude of civil servants to their duties.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on Tuesday at the local government headquarters in Emohua, Lloyd expressed worry over the docility of local government workers at the secretariat.

He said: “I sat under the mango tree deliberately to check gress and ingress of staff. They didn’t know that the chairman was under the mango tree.

“The civil servants were just coming in the way they liked. You could see the docility in the civil servants. I wasn’t under tree for too long before they understood that it was the chairman that was sitting there.”

Lloyd, who is former leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, said he would engage in peer review mechanism, to enable him learn from other local government chairmen.

The former lawmaker said: “As a local government, there must be areas we have comparative advantage more than the others

“So, for those areas where we are not doing well, especially for me who is an up-starter, I don’t think I will have any difficulty in meeting a fellow chairman who may have been there to ask how did they do it. That is peer review; nobody should be afraid of learning.

“So, I will find out from local government areas like Ikwerre and others to know how they did it. So, once we know that, we will hit the ground running.”

