Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State has concluded the process of giving grants to 80 indigenes of the area to pursue masters and doctorate degree programmes in universities in the state.

The council chairman, George Ariolu, disclosed this yesterday when the leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) visited him in his office at Rumuodomanya, Port Harcourt.

Ariolu stated that grants would be given to 50 candidates to pursue master’s degree programmes and another 30 to those pursuing doctorate degree programmes in University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State University and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

He said, “Our main focus as we promised our people is the area of human capacity development. Not that we don’t have interest in infrastructures, we do.

Earlier in his remarks, chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Amaechi Okonkwo, assured the council boss of the support of journalists throughout the duration of his tenure in office.

Okonkwo said: “We have had a relationship with you before now and we are happy with that relationship because we were getting quality service and advice from you.”