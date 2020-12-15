By Anayo Onukwugha |

A Port Harcourt-based businessman, Collins Ogundu, has dragged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, over failure to obey a subsisting order of the Court, on the release of his wife, Mrs. Dalepel Collins, from detention.

The Court had on December 2, 2020, ordered the release of Collins from the facility of the IGP Monitoring Unit, where she was detained since November 25, 2020.

Joined as in the suit for the enforcement of fundamental rights of Mrs. Collins, are the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Inspector Friday Usman and others.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, counsel to the businessman, Cosmos Enweluzo (SAN), accused the operatives of the IGP Monitoring Unit of refusing to release the woman, who is suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Enweluzo stated that he had already officially applied to the officer-in-charge of the unit, seeking for the release of the woman but to no avail.

The application dated November 26, 2020, reads in part: “We are solicitors to Mrs. Collins Ogundu hereinafter referred to as our client and above mentioned matter, which relates to our instructions please refers.

“We hereby apply for the bail of our client arrested on November 25, 2020 by men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force serving under your Command.

“Our client is a responsible citizen of this country and by virtue of that, she is entitled to the fundamental rights inclusive of the right of liberty due every citizen of this country.

“More so, in the case like this where our client has been diagnosed of high blood pressure and diabetes.

“Our client has a credible and reasonable surety that can take her on bail and the said surety is ready to produce her on any subsequent day they her presence is needed at your command for further interrogation or arraignment as the case may be,” it said.