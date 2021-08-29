The Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika local government area of Rivers State, King Ateke Michael Tom, has called on the Nigerian Air Force to launch an investigation into the shooting of a wooden cargo boat that was travelling from Port Harcourt to Bonny.

This is as the authorities of the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy have continued to keep silent more than 48 hours after the attack on the boat by a suspected military helicopter that led to the hospitalisation of three people.

According to eyewitnesses, the wooden boat which was conveying food stuff and other goods including a coffin, was attacked near Dutch Island in Okrika local government area of the state.

King Ateke Tom, in statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, warned military authorities against “sweeping the issue under the carpet.”

He described Okrika as the most peaceful local government area in Rivers State, and warned against any action that would destabilise the peace being enjoyed in the area.