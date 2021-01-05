The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has accused the Nigeria Police of disrupting the 2021 edition of the Ogoni Day celebration scheduled to hold in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area of Rivers state.

MOSOP president, Comrade Lazarus Tamana, made the accusation while addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Tamana said: “Our Ogoni Day celebration this year was disrupted. It was disrupted by security forces, especially the Nigerian Police.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Bori Division was there to ensure that the celebration did not hold. It is supposed to be full day event where Ogoni people have the opportunity to express their selves but we were denied that, this year by security forces.

“We applied duly for the use of BMGS and we had already started when the Police took over the venue.”

He insisted that the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) must follow all the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland published in August 2011.

The MOSOP president stated that any deviation from the process of the implementation of the UNEP report would amount to serious violation of the rights of Ogoni people.