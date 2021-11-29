The first batch of winners of the Princewill Trust Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge, have departed Rivers State for a six-day trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sponsor of the challenge, Prince Tonye Princewill, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP at the weekend in Port Harcourt, listed the beneficiaries to include Melford Ekene, Deborah Ibaningo, Samuel Onyeocha and Soruchi Nwanodi.

Princewill stated that over 7,000 indigenes of Rivers State participated in the challenge, which was aimed at testing their courage, creativity, vision and the will to achieve results.

The statement reads in part: “Winners of the Princewills Trust Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge have departed for Dubai, for a six-day all expenses paid trip.

At the beginning, each applicant was screened and those who prequalified were required to produce and submit a business proposal to the consultant.

“At the beginning, each applicant was screened and those who prequalified were required to produce and submit a business proposal to the consultant.

“A total of 10 individuals were selected to the final, where they were physically grilled on their individual proposals, by the independent educational consultant, appointed by Dubai Tourism.

“At the end of the exercise, four applicants scaled through what was designed to be a very stringent challenge. The four successful candidates for the first batch are Melford Ekene, Deborah Ibaningo, Samuel Onyeocha and Soruchi Nwanodi.”