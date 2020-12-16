By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

An Nnewi-based businessman, Chief Okey Anyadike, has told the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police, how operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested his younger brother, Olisaebuka Anyadike for alleged armed robbery and converted his property to a Police Station.

Anyadike, who appeared before the panel sitting in Port Harcourt yesterday, urged the commission to compel the Nigeria Police to release the corpse of his brother who was arrested in 2007 as well as release all his properties including cars currently in their possession.

He also demanded that the Nigeria Police pay the rent for the two-storey building made up of six flats, which the agency converted to Choba Police Station in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state in 2007.

The businessman said: “I want the Panel to ask the Nigeria Police to release the body of my brother, Olisaebuka Anyadike. I also want the Panel to ask the Nigeria Police to release all my brother’s properties, which they unlawfully removed from my brother’s house.

“I want the Panel to ask the Police to vacate my brother’s property, a two-storey building comprising of six flats, which they converted to Choba Police Station.

“I want the Panel to ask Nigeria Police o pay rent for the building they have been occupying since 2007 when they arrested my brother.

“I saw my brother last in 2007 when he was being detained at SARS office in Borikiri, Port Harcourt. The Police accused him of involvement in armed robbery, which I know was cooked up.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police brutality has dismissed the petition filed five auto-mechanics at the Ikoku Spare Parts Market in Port Harcourt, popularly known as ‘Ikoku Five’, for lack of jurisdiction.

The petitioners, which include Ifeanyi Onyekwere, Ogbonna Victor, Ifeanyi Osuji, Osaze Friday and late China Ikwunado, had gone to the Panel to demand the inclusion of the Commander of Eagle Crack Unit of the Nigeria Police, Benson Adetuyi and one Inspector Samuel Amadi, to the policemen being tried for murder and act to maim.

Stroking out the matter, Chairman of the Panel, Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (Rtd) advised them to approach the State High Court when the matter is pending and adjust the charges to include the two Police officers.