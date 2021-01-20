A former security guard at the Nne Kurubo Model Secondary School, Eleme, Rivers State, Okosi Joseph Awala, had demanded the sum of N30million as compensation from the Nigeria Police, over his arrest and detention by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Awala made the demand yesterday when he appeared before the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police brutality, sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State.

He stated that his arrest and detention along with his cousin, at the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Nigeria Police for three weeks, prompted his sack by the authority of the school, since he was unable to report to duty within that period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awala further stated that after spending three weeks in detention, his family borrowed the sum of N400,000 to bail him as well as his cousin.

He said: “On March 31, 2016, SARS men came to my house and arrested my cousin and I. They took us to the Anti-Cultism Unit and we were detained for three weeks and because of that, I lost my job.

“They came and destroyed the roof of my building and I was brutalized along with my cousin. We were bailed with N400,000 and it was borrowed. Now, the debt is accruing.

“When the SARS operatives came, they were shooting sporadically and people were running. My cousin and I ran into the house and then, we heard knocks on our door. When I opened the door, I saw more than 20 SARS operatives came in and started searching the rooms.”

“When my father asked them what the problem was, they pushed him and started flogging him. I moved close to my father and asked the officer why he was molesting my father. They then arrested me and handcuffed me.

“For the job I lost, for my building that was destroyed and for

brutalising me, I am asking for a compensation of N30million from the

Commission.”