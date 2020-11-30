By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A native of Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State, Patience Mbang, has demanded for justice from the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police brutality over the extra-judicial killing of her son, Andrew Mbang by men of the Rivers State Police Command in September 2007.

The Commission was set up by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to probe into alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

Mbang, who was testifying before the Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (Rtd)-led panel, said she was not allowed to see her son who was arrested on September 20, 2007 by officers of the Old GRA Police Station, Port Harcourt, before and after he was killed.

She said: “On September ,20, 2007, at about 5:20pm, my son left our residence at Ogbunabali and went to his friend’s house to watch football. Suddenly, there was a gunshot and everybody ran out to find out what happened.

“It was policemen from Old GRA led by Supol Bassey who came to arrest my son and others. They were taken to Old GRA Police Station. I got information and rushed to the station but was not allowed to see him. The following morning, I get there very early with other mothers but was not allowed to see him.”

The aggrieved mother said a Police officer at the station told her to go to the Port Harcourt Prisons and his son and other suspects had been taken to Court and would be reminded in the prison.

Mbang said: “After hanging around the vicinity of the Police Station, an officer told me that the had been taken to the Court and that I should go to the Prison to see my son. But when I got there, we searched but he was not there.

“As I was about leaving, I saw one of the boys who was arrested with my son and he told me that he was the only person taken to Court and was remanded at the Prisons. When I returned to the Police Station, one man that works around there told me that he heard gunshots inside the police station in the morning but did not know what was happening.

“That may be the time the killed my son while pretending to be taking him and other to the Court that Monday morning. I have not seen my son since that time. I am demanding for justice for my son.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the Panel, Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (Rtd) adjourned the matter to December 6, 2020, for cross-examination of the witness and continuation of hearing.

The Panel had a total of six petitions while two others were dismissed as judgements has been delivered on them by competent Courts of law.