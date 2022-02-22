A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, have described as untrue, allegations levelled against the senator and two other top members of the APC and PDP chairman in the state, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, by his loyalists.

The two loyalists, Tonte Amachree and Kelvin Okechukwu, who are also APC members accused Abe of holding meetings with Akawor, with the aim of ensuring that the party was left out of the 2023 ballot through the courts like they did in 2019.

The duo said the meeting, which was held at the residence of former Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, was attended by a former leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

But responding to the allegation, Abe, who accused the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, of involvement in the ugly development, said he has already instructed his solicitors to petition the commissioner of police, for an investigation to be launched into the allegation.

The senator, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday said: “Ordinarily, it would suffice for comic entertainment if the issues raised and their consequences for our party and our state were not so grave.

“The allegations made by these gentlemen in the public glare constitute a conspiracy by Barrister Worgu Boms, Ambassador Desmond Akawor and the others named, to perverse the cause of justice, and if such a meeting was held all those involved ought to be prosecuted and punished, no matter how highly placed.

“I have directed our solicitors to submit a petition to the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State demanding an immediate investigation of these allegations.

“This is the kind of leadership the APC is afflicted with in Rivers State. The investigation into this allegations must not be allowed to be swept under the carpet. This time, let the truth be revealed and let the law take its course.”

On its part, the leadership of PDP in the state, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, dismissed the claims, describing those behind the allegation as “misguided hungry looking charlatans.”

The statement, which was signed by the party’s spokesman, Sydney Tambari Gbara, reads in part: “We believe that this false story of a meeting between the Senator Magnus Abe’s group and the PDP chairman in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor was wilfully and maliciously planned to embarrass the person of the PDP chairman.

“The PDP has the irresistible belief that the press conference was staged ostensibly to smear his hard-earned character, otherwise one would have wondered as to how those hungry looking, unkempt figures were able to bankroll such a press conference involving four national television stations and other top national dailies in faraway Abuja if not sponsored by their pay master.”