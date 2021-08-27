Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women caucus in Andoni local government area of Rivers State, has accused the embattled national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, of conspiring with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to thwart the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

Secondus, who was recently restrained by a Rivers State High Court, from parading himself as the PDP national chairman hails from Andoni local government area. The caucus, in a statement signed by its president and secretary, Ms Doris Owaji and Mrs Beauty Samuel, respectively, wondered why the embattled chairman would procure an order challenging his suspension from a Nasarawa State High Court.

The statement reads in part: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Caucus in Andoni local government area of Rivers State are appalled by the decision of Mr Prince Uche Secondus, who has been restrained by a competent court from parading himself as the national chairman of our party, to procure a court order challenging his suspension from Nasarawa State judiciary.

“In as much as we recognise the constitutional right of Mr Secondus to seek legal redress, we consider it however curious that he opted to file a suit to challenge his suspension from the PDP in Nasarawa State, governed by APC.

“We had expected Secondus, who had been suspended in his ward in Andoni local government area of Rivers State, for anti-party activity to defend himself in the suit filed against him here in Rivers State.

“We have no doubt that Secondus’ decision to file a suit in Nasarawa State proves that he must have entered into a conspiracy with the APC to thwart PDP’s quest to win the 2023 general elections.

“We find it absurd that Mr Secondus, who has been a major beneficiary of the PDP, could desire to destroy the same party that brought him to limelight if he fails to achieve his inordinate ambition to perpetuate himself in office as national chairman.”