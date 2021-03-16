ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the release of the Kidnapped lecturer in the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies of the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Jones Ayuwo.

Ayuwo, an indigene of Andoni local government area of Rivers State, was kidnapped more than three weeks ago along Bori Road while returning to Port Harcourt.

He was kidnapped the same day as the traditional ruler of Ikuru Town in Andoni local government area, King Aaron Ikuru. However, Ikuru is yet to be released.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the lecturer’s release was made possible due largely to the intense and relentless pressure mounted by the Police.

The statement reads in part: “The Rivers State Police Command has rescued Dr. Joe Ayuwo, a Lecturer in the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies of the University of Port Harcourt, Choba Rivers State.

“The University Don who was abducted on 21/2/2021 along Bori Road by unknown gunmen while returning from a function in Andoni Local Government Area, was taken hostage and had been in captivity until his release at about 2200hrs of 15/3/2021.

“His release was made possible due largely to the intense and relentless pressure mounted by the Police, who had before now, through technical intelligence, spotted their location and was closing in on them.

“The kidnappers on seeing the red flag abandoned the victim and took to flight.

He is currently receiving medical attention and will soon reunite with his family and friends.

“Recall that since the abduction of the Traditional Ruler and the University Don, the Police in synergy with other Security Agencies had been working assiduously to ensure their unconditional release with careful deployment of tact and diplomacy in the Operations, while avoiding bloody confrontation that would have led to fatalities.

“With the release of the Lecturer the coast is now clear for the release of the Traditional Ruler, as all energies will now be channeled towards ensuring his release.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday is appealing to the public to remain calm as the command is poised to rid the State of the menace posed by these criminal elements.”