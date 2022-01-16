The Rivers State Police Command has set up a panel to investigate a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the state over alleged involvement in illegal bunkering activities in the state.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had during a security meeting at the Government House last Thursday, accused the DPO incharge of Rumuji Division of operating an illegal refinery.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said the panel is headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The statement, which did not mention the name of the affected DPO, however said the outcome of the investigation would be made public and the officer involved punished.

It reads in part: “The Rivers State Police Command, received with concern, the news making the rounds that a Divisional Police Officer in the state, is involved in illegal bunkering activities.

“The officer was immediately redeployed and a panel headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, inaugurated to investigate the matter. The outcome shall be made public and the officer punished appropriately if the allegations are confirmed.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Eboka Friday, wishes to reiterate the commitment of the command to support the state government in its war against illegal oil bunkering and assures the public that the command will not spare any indicted person no matter how highly placed he or she may be.

“He is using this medium too to call on any one with useful information not to hesitate in passing it to the security Agencies or the Local Government chairmen.

“Once again, the Command wishes the good people and residents of Rivers state, a prosperous and peaceful new year.”