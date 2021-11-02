Property worth millions of Naira were on Monday night destroyed following an explosion that occurred an at illegal crude oil refining site at Chokocho community in Etche local government area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred barely two weeks after a similar explosion roasted no fewer than 25 people at an illegal refining site located at Rumuekpe community in Emohua local government area of the state.

Although it could not be confirmed if there was any casualty, LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred when one of the ovens being used for the illegal business exploded.

It was further gathered that residents of the area, where the illegal refining site was located have fled for fear of arrests by security operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, was yet to issue any statement over the incident as at the time of filing this report.