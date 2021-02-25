ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Good worth millions of naira were lost in a fire incident that raised down the popular Plank Shade in the Marine Base area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

LEADERSHIP observed that the fire incident, which started at about 11:35pm on Wednesday and continued till early Thursday morning, was the third fire outbreak in Port Harcourt in the past five days.

The first and second fire incidents occured on February 20, 2021 at Mile Three area and Ogbumnabali area of Port Harcourt, respectively.

The first incident occured along Bishop Okoye Street in the Mile Three area of Port Harcourt, where goods and property worth over N10million were destroyed. The second incident occured along Chief Odum Street in the Ogbumnabali area of Port Harcourt, where over 20 shanties were destroyed rendering hundreds of residents homeless.

A eyewitness, who pleaded for anonymity told our Correspondent that all telephone calls put across to fire fighters in the state on the latest fire outbreak did not yield any positive result.

He said: “Last night around 11:35pm, the fire started and the fire is still raging this morning as you can see. There were series of calls put across to fire fighters, but none responded up to this moment (morning).

“The fire actually affected areas where they are selling planks for buildings. Even shops where they sell caskets were also affected by the fire.”