A total of 9,588 residents drawn from six local government areas in Rivers have benefited from the Federal Government’s Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash-Transfer (HUP-CCT).

The Grievance Redress Officer (GRO) for Okrika LGA, Mr Diamond Tamunotubo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okirika during the disbursement of the fund in the area.

The beneficiaries in Rivers are drawn from Okirika, Akuku-Toru, Degema, Ogu/Bolo, Tai and Khana Local Government Areas.

The monthly conditional-cash-transfer which began in 2019, is one of the programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration aimed at assisting a hundred million poor and vulnerable people in the country.

NAN reports that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs under which the programme is run, in collaboration with some banks, made payments to the beneficiaries in arrears from Dec. 10 to Dec. 24.

“The payment is done monthly and in streams. The payment present being made at present is for batches 10 and 13 with N10,000 being paid to each of the 1,731 persons in Okirika area.

“We initially had challenge in the app configuration which was later resolved. We are also managing to made the beneficiaries conduct themselves well,” Tamunotubo said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Juĺiana Appaulus, commended the federal government for the kind gesture towards the poor and vulnerable in the country.

“Government paid us last in August 2020 and is paying us again today. We are however grateful to them, hoping that they will pay us the arrears,” she said.

Anothe beneficiary, Mrs Abigail Athesomie, lauded the federal government for bringing succour to them.

“I am using the money for my business. Though it’s small, I am pleading with government to pay us regularly as promised to enable us to do our business effectively,”she said. NAN

