By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, has called on mothers in Rivers State, to endure that their children who are under five years, are immunized against polio.

President of the club, Veronique Tabai, made the call while speaking to newsmen, during the immunization of children under five years at the Primary Health Centre, Rumuodomanya, headquarters of Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Tabai said: “As you may know, polio is a crippling disease and the best way to prevent it from happening is from immunization. So, we are here to partake in the immunization to make the 2020 World Polio Day, which is coming up on October 24.

“Eradicating polio is Rotary’s Number One priority. As Rotarian, we try to get involved to ensure that children under five are immunized.

“We just need to continue to create awareness. That was why even yesterday when we distributed polio-free stickers and flyers round town, it is just for people to understand that there is nothing the vaccine will do to your child, expect to protect your child from the crippling disease.

“Mothers need to understand that their children will be safe from this disease once they present them for immunization. It is just two drops and it prevents them from that disease.”

Speaking during the event, the Officer in-charge of Immunization, Primary Health Centre, Rumuodomanya, Catherine Ordu, thank God for helping Nigeria to overcome polio.

Ordu said: “We thank God that members of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA are here to give our children their last polio vaccine. We thank God for helping Nigeria to overcome polio.”

Also speaking, a nursing mother, Sandra Joseph Ugochinyere, said immunization against polio was very important to the health and growth of children.

Ugochinyere said: “Immunization against polio is very important to the health and growth of children. I don’t fail to give Police vaccines to my children. Rotary should keep up with the good work. If it is what money can afford, I don’t thinking we would have been able to have the money for the polio vaccines.”