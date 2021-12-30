Enyimba manager Finidi George suffered the first defeat of his reign as Rivers United halted his side’s impressive start to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) new season with a 0-1 defeat in their match-day 3 encounter at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba on Wednesday.

The former Nigerian international has got off to quite a spectacular coaching start at Enyimba, winning his first two matches of the NPFL season 2-1 at home over Abia Warriors and a 0-1 win against Enugu Rangers away respectively.

But the former Ajax and Ipswich star saw his six-game unbeaten run since taking over the reigns at the Enyimba come to a juddering halt in Aba courtesy of R. K. Isahq lone goal in 51th minute for visiting Rivers United.

Meanwhile, early pace-setter Remo Stars maintained their lead at the top of the table despite being held to a goalless draw by visiting Nasarawa United. It was Nasarawa United’s third consecutive draw in the new season having earned two draws from their opening two games against Heartland and Gombe United respectively.

Other results of NPFL match-day 3 matches played on Wednesday are Akwa United 1-0 Gombe United, Lobi Stars 2-1 Shooting Stars, Enyimba 0-1 Rivers United, Sunshine Stars 0-0 Rangers, Kwara United 1-0 Wikki Tourists, MFM FC 1-0 Plateau United and Heartland FC 1-0 Dakkada. FC, To be played on Thursday:

