The authorities of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworokwo, Port Harcourt, has expelled a 300-level student, Suanu Wisdom Nwiyara, for the alleged murder of a final year student of the institution, Osundu Chimela.

This is as suspected armed robbers, dressed in police uniform, attacked an automated teller machine (ATM) stationed at a branch of a new generation bank located within the Rivers State University motor park.

Nwiyara, suspected to be a cultist, allegedly shot Osundu on August 19, 2021, while he was sitting in front of the Faculty of Management Sciences of the University.

The suspect, a 300-level Architectural Science student of same institution as the deceased, was arrested by the police while attempting to escape after allegedly killing Chimel, who allegedly had a gun hidden in his panties before he was shot.

RSU, in a statement signed by it’s Registrar, Dr. Sydney Enyinda, said the move to expel Nwiyaara was necessary as the institution has zero tolerance for cultism and all forms of violence, especially within its premises.

Meanwhile, an automated teller machine stationed at a branch of a new generation bank in the university has been allegedly broken into and emptied by unknown gunmen in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The robbers who, eyewitnesses alleged, were dressed in police uniform, stormed the campus at about 3:00am after ordering the school’s security guards to open the university’s main gate.

Proceeding to the motor park where the bank is situated, they tied up the bank’s security guard and some drivers sleepiníg in their mini buses.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the robbers went about their business unchallenged, completely emptied the contents of the ATM, and got away in one of the mini buses.