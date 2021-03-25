By Anayo Onukwugha |

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, has declared the Port Harcourt, the state capital, needs more flyovers and interchanges, so that the city can compete with other cities in the world.

Danagogo, who addressed journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the dream of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration was to turn the state capital to Houston, the capital of the State of Texas in the United States of America.

He said: “What is the vision of the average Rivers man for the state capital? What Wike is looking at is what Port Harcourt should be tomorrow. The governor’s dream is to make Rivers State, the Texas of America.

“Port Harcourt should be like Houston because Port Harcourt is the oil capital of Nigeria. We need more flyovers and interchanges. The flyovers are not even enough.

“When you drive through Port Harcourt, you will agree with me that Port Harcourt can compete with any other city in the world. So, Wike is building a Port Harcourt city of the future that can truly be the oil and gas city of Nigeria.”

The SSG described those criticising Wike’ concentration of major projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state as blind, saying that the critics what the state capital to remain the way it was in 1980s and 1990s.

Danagogo said: “The people who are complaining about the governor’s projects in Port Harcourt want the state capital to remain the way it was in 1980s and 1990s. Governor Wike has a great vision for Rivers State.

“Port Harcourt needs to be a 21st Century city and that is what we are trying to create. It is only thos who are blind that are criticising Governor Wike.”