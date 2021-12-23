Youths in Rivers State under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), have demanded a white paper and the implementation of the report on Soot in the state.

A technical committee led by the former commissioner for Environment, Prof Roseline Konya, had in 2019, submitted its report to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

However, two years after the submission of the report, the Rivers State government was yet to take any action against the soot saturating the atmosphere in the state, based on the report.

Only recently, Wike advised residents of the state to pray to God to touch the Federal Government as the state government does not have the powers to tackle the situation.

But, speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, NYCN Chairman in the state, Comrade Bani Samuel Nwisabri, said residents of the state look helpless and were depending on the government to save the situation.

Nwisabri said: “While residents of the state look helplessly depending on the government to come to their aid in this regard, unfortunately both the government at the centre and state have collaborated to systematically extinct the Rivers’ population through their continuous neglect.

“We call on the Rivers State government to publish and implement the recommendation of the report of the former Commissioner of Environment Prof. Roseline Konya-ed committee.”

He also called for the immediate appointment of new Commissioners for Health and Environment, to replace those that were recently sacked by the governor.

