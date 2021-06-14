Following threats by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to dissolve the management of the River State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), the sole administrator of the agency, Chief Felix Obuah, has charged all service providers to ensure that their zones/areas are kept clean within 48 hours from today, Monday, June 14, 2021, and at all times.

Wike, had in a state-wide broadcast last Friday, had advised the RIWAMA management to clear the state of filthiness or risk being disbanded within one week without further notice.

But, addressing service providers at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Obuah, charged service providers working with the agency to take their work seriously and avoid situations where wastes are seen littered in parts of the state or have their contracts terminated.

He declared that the task to keep Port Harcourt, the state capital, and environs clean at all times was a mission that must be accomplished and frowned particularly at the nonchalant attitude of some service providers in the discharge of their duties.

While urging service providers to remain resolute, challenges notwithstanding, the RIWAMA boss said the agency was not unmindful of the challenges often encountered in their effort to keep the state clean and healthy.

Obuah therefore placed a ban on dumping of wastes indiscriminately outside government approved hours of 6pm to 12 midnight by traders in the state in the name of market sanitation.

RIWAMA sole administrator directed that such wastes should only be dumped at government approved receptacles from 6pm to 12 midnight.

He warned that any person caught indiscriminately dumping wastes outside the government approved dumping hours of 6pm to 12 midnight would be arrested and prosecuted.