The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said a total of 850 road traffic crashes occurred in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between January 19 to November 19, 2021 resulting in 159 deaths and 1,572 injuries.

Sector commander of the FCT, Ochi Oga, who revealed this on Saturday in a remark at the 2021 sector command workshop, organised for special marshals, warned that if the trend is not addressed and reversed, it could constitute a major impediment to economic growth of the territory.

Oga attributed the high rate of road traffic crashes in the FCT to overspeeding, disobedience to road signs and regulations, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

This is even as Garki General Hospital has cautioned hospitals against rejecting accident victims, noting that saving lives is most important.

Speaking when the wives of Officers of FRSC visited the Garki General Hospital as part of the event to mark the accident victims week, director of operations and clinic services of the hospital said the hospital has a policy to save lives before asking for money and in so doing, a lot of lives would be saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the wife of the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Yemisi Oyeyemi, said the visit to the hospital was part of their ways of identifying with accident victims and called on road users to be more vigilant when using the road.

Also speaking, the FRSC zonal commanding officer, Jonas Agwu, noted that lack of appropriate road signs and disobedience to traffic regulations in the FCT contribute to the menace in the capital city.

Agwu said road traffic crashes are avoidable if motorists learn to avoid speed limit violations, use seatbelt and not driving under the influence of alcohol.