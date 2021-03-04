BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Three passengers, a mother and her two children were confirmed dead on the spot after the vehicle in which they were travelling summersulted and fell into a ditch following a tyre burst at Ohiya Village, near Abia Tower.

Others, who were critically injured were immediately rushed for medical attention to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, the Abia State capital, where four of them are said the be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

An eye witness account informed LEADERSHIP at the scene around Ohiya/Nsukwe Mechanic Village that after both the victims and bodies of the casualties were evacuated the vehicle was caught up in flames.

According to the witness, who gave his name simply as Comrade Maduabuchi, the vehicle which was said to have been travelling from Aba to Ebonyi State is believed to have one passenger trapped underneath it.

As at the time of filling this report, neither the Nigeria Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), nor the authorities of the centre have spoken on the accident even as the vehicle has been completely burnt.

The accident come about a month after only but two out of 20 persons travelling to Abakaliki from Umuahia perished when the vehicle they were travelling in fell off the road while overtaking an articulated truck at a bent.