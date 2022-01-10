Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command has confirmed that at least 414 people have been killed in 480 road accidents in Bauchi State in 2021 according to the annual road traffic crashes (RTC) report for 2021 in 4000km road network in the state.

A report released by the sector commander, FRSC, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, yesterday, stated that within this period they recorded 162 fatal accidents and 307 serious accidents, while 2,157 were injured from among the total number of 3,586 people involved in different accidents.

Yusuf said that the common causes of the accidents were speed violation and reckless driving including wrongful overtaken while time of the RTC were mostly evening and night.

According to the report 80 per cent of the vehicles involved in the accidents were commercial vehicles passing through the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that speed and wrong overtaking are the major cause of the RTC while speeding remained the number one source of worry for corps personnel in road safety management.

He assured that the corps would continue to do its best to ensure that RTC resulting from speeding is reduced to the barest minimum in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT