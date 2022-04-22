Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has resorted to divine intervention to curb the high rate of accidents in Nigeria, especially in Delta State.

Delta State command of the Corps who made the disclosure, told our correspondent that the command was now consulting pastors and Imams for spiritual support. The command said the resort to spiritual intervention is coming as a result of the staggering statistics of the number of crashes recorded in 2021 across the state.

“We are now going spiritual, visiting churches and mosques. We have been meeting pastors and imams but you know that prayers without commitment from drivers will not work,” the sector commander in the state, Ibrahim Abubakar told our correspondent in Asaba, the state capital.

He disclosed that 1,118 people were involved in the crashes in which 442 of the victims were injured during the period under review.

He assured that road accidents would be minimised in the state in 2022 unlike last year when 113 persons died from 186 road accidents.

The sector commander said 96 private vehicles, 205 commercial vehicles and one government vehicle were involved in the accidents.

Abubakar said the highest number of crashes were recorded in January, February, November and December when there was an increase in the number of travelers.

He attributed most of the crashes to speeding, overloading, and impatience on the part of motorists, adding that the command was now enforcing speed limiting devices as well as engaging intensive enlightenment with a view to reduce accidents.

He however said despite intensive enlightenment, crashes still occur especially in the Asaba-Agbor, Ughelli-Patani and Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale road corridors which he identified as flash points in terms of road accident 43 of 7,581.