Road traffic crashes are said to be the leading cause of death for young people aged 15-29.

To reverse the trend, young leaders from across the world are claiming their space in the global road safety agenda in preparation for the High-Level Meeting on Road Safety taking place in June 2022.

GreenLight Initiative in partnership with YOURS and its Global Youth Coalition, with the support of Total Energies Foundation launched a new art campaign entitled: #ClaimingOurSpace. Using arts and creativity, young artists from six countries including Nigeria will capture the voices of young leaders in road safety and produce six artworks.

In a statement signed by the programme officer, GreenLight Initiative, Adebayo Stephen, he said this will culminate in a youth-led arts exhibition at the United Nations headquarters in NYC where the youth intend to build bridges with decision-makers to work meaningfully with them.

He said, “Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) reveals that of the 1.35 million road-related deaths recorded worldwide annually, young people aged 15-29 make up more than 300,000 of the total number.

“Youth voices and their needs are often ignored and not included in preventing these tragedies. Through this new artistic campaign, youth and artists will build compelling stories as to why decision-makers should harness the power of youth for the road safety cause.

“ClaimingOurSpace will enable young people to illustrate to local and global leaders the energy, zeal, creativity, and action-orientated innovative solutions that youth bring to the global road safety problem.

“It will also highlight why youth ought to be meaningfully engaged at all levels and stages of road safety policy and decision-making processes. Without them, a generation of solutions will be missed,” he added.

The artistic campaign will showcase youth leadership and stories spotlighting how young people take action themselves to help deliver road safety. It will also illustrate how road safety is connected with other key development issues such as climate action, health, education, gender equality, and sustainable cities.

“We support projects such as #ClaimingOurSpace that focus on implementing concrete solutions and offer young people a way to mobilize, create and express themselves through familiar tools such as social networks. Giving a voice to young people and allowing them to unite around the issue of road safety is key to offering them a future on safe roads and illustrates the ‘strength of solidarity’ that we have inscribed in our values,” Bruno Courme, TotalEnergies Corporate Foundation’s director said.