Youths in Niger State under the aegis of the Coalition of Youths and Civil Society Organisations, have threatened to take action if the protesting Articulated Vehicle Drivers failed to show understanding and vacate Lambata-Bida and Bida-Minna Roads within 48 hours.

It could be recalled that heavy-duty vehicles and tanker drivers blocked the Suleja-Lambata-Bida and Minna-Abuja roads since Friday, protesting the restriction of articulated vehicles on the Minna-Bida Road by the Niger State government due to ongoing reconstruction of the road.

Addressing journalists in Minna, the state capital, president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Niger State chapter, Bello Barau Sherif, said the protesting drivers have heightened the pains of poor governance already faced by the citizens in the state.

Other associations represented at the briefing included the state chapter of Youth Lead Nigeria, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Niger State Students in Diaspora, Concerned Shiroro Youths, North Central Youth Parliament (NCYP), National Associations of Nigerian Students, Niger East Youth Frontiers (NEYFRO) and Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

Sherif expressed displeasure on the manner the representatives of the state at the National Assembly have kept quiet on the non-attention to the repair works on Niger roads by the Federal Government, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and federal lawmakers from the State to ensure that part of the new loans sought by the Federal Government captured the reconstruction of Lambatta-Lapai-Bida and Jebba-Tegina-Birnin Gwari federal roads.

He said, “Over the past few years, many of us have got the reasons to discuss and analyze the state of affairs in our darling Niger State.

“The pulse and the trend have been too ugly despite continuous hope and unflinching optimism and patriotism demonstrated by all to see the state positioned for greatness, considering the number of Trunk A roads traversing the length and breadth of Niger state, being a gateway between South and Northern part of the country.”

He noted the blockage of road by the members of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and Association of Tanker Drivers for the past three days had caused citizens and innocent travelers untold hardship, pains, and uncertainties.