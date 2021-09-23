The federal government is collaborating with the Nasarawa and Benue State governments to pay compensation to communities affected by the dualisation project of the Abuja-Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi highway.

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola stated this yesterday in Lafia during a one-day working visit to Nasarawa State to inspect the road and other federal government projects.

Fashola noted that providing compensation had impeded the speed of work on the project.

According to the minister, the federal government is working with the communities in Nasarawa and Benue States to identify real beneficiaries for the payment of compensation so as not to be hijacked by middle men.

“Though progress is being made, there are places that are avoided for now because we still need to deal with the compensation issues.

“Agitation does not solve problems, we are working in collaboration with the Nasarawa and Benue States Government, we are working toward resolving this problem,” he said.

The minister commended Governor Sule of Nasarawa for his intervention to resolve issues of payment of compensation and agitation by the communities which have helped the contractor to speed up the work.

Fashola said the Loko-Oweto bridge linking Benue and Nasarawa States has been completed.

He added that the federal government had also approved the re-awarding of 74 Kilometres road project from Nasarawa to Loko Oweto bridge to three contractors for speedy completion of the road.

In his remarks, Governor Sule thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister for supporting the state.