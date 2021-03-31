BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Ukwa la Ngwa divide of Abia State made up of nine out of the 17 local government areas in the state, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to Senate chief whip to produce the contract papers of Osusu Road, Aba, which they said he claimed was awarded by the federal government.

The people stated this after a citywide rally to celebrate the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, Chief Chimobi Ebisike in last Saturday’s bye election for Aba North and South Federal Constituency at the headquarters of Aba South local government area.

Addressing the people of the divide which covers Abia South and one halve of Abia Central Senatorial districts, the special adviser to the governor on general duties, Mr. Erondu Erondu Jnr said failure to make the disclosure will attract legal action against Senator Kalu.

Kalu was said to have made the claim while campaigning for his younger brother, Mr. Mascot Uzor Kalu, who ran for the seat on the platform of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), and came a distant second after the PDP candidate.

Addressing the people, the representative for Isiala North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency, Hon Darlington Nwokocha said it was to demonstrate their delight over their son’s election victory over the APC and Uzor Kalu’s clan-imposed candidate.

Similarly, the state lawmaker for Isiala Ngwa Constituency, Chief Ginger Onwusibe said the people had vowed to take their destiny

in their own hands and to resist any move to impose non-aborigines on them for elective political offices meant for them.