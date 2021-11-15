Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has begun the payment of compensation for 309 property affected by the recently awarded road construction projects in Malam Inna, Kagarawal, Unguwa Uku and Bolari communities in Gombe metropolis.

A total of N381 million has been released for compensation in all the quarters put together.

At the flag-off ceremonies, held separately at Kagarawal and Bolari respectively, Governor Yahaya said road construction forms part of his campaign promises to the electorate.

The governor remarked that in spite of the global economic meltdown, occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic, to which Gombe is not immune, his administration has continued to place premium on the infrastructural development, social engagement and economic transformation.

“For this reason, my eyes and ears are wide open and my legs still standing firm and strong to go round the nooks and crannies of the State in order to evaluate and re-evaluate the pressing and immediate needs of the people”.

Governor Yahaya explained that the Malam Inna-kagarawal- Unguwa Uku Road project as well as that of Bolari Quarters of the state capital is a replica of what was obtained in other parts of the State aimed at opening up the entire State for social and economic activities.

He described the road network as an important artery for the ease of not only doing business but the movement of goods and accessing educational and health services within the State at the nick of time.

“We are going to complete the road in Malam Inna Kagarawal and Unguwa Uku with the complement of solar powered street lights. We have equally constructed a 120-bed capacity hospital in this area and we have completed the multi-billion naira 7.5 kilometres erosion control project which has over the years been a thorn in the flesh of these communities’ ‘.

He said his administration will continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the State without recourse to dissenting voices whose stock in trade is to raise false, baseless and unfounded criticism.

The chairman of the compensation committee and commissioner for finance and economic development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, told the gathering that the state is committed to paying those whose property will be affected by the roads’ construction.

While explaining the modalities for the payment of compensation, the commissioner for works Abubakar Bappah said payment will be made on the type and the overall finishing of each property.

Representatives of the residents, whose property will make way for the road construction, commended Governor Yahaya for his natural attachment to the downtrodden and pledged their support for his administration.