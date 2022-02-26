Sometime in January 2022, I had a near miss while doing my daily early morning walk to keep fit and stay healthy. I was walking facing oncoming vehicles as the safety rules for pedestrians dictate. In fact in keeping with my calling as a safety officer, I can boldly say that I took all the necessary safety precautions such as wearing the brighter colours and facing oncoming vehicles. Suddenly the extremely bright lights from oncoming vehicles behind alerted me of a vehicle which was on high speed trying to overtake another vehicle at a bend. I was saved by my guardian anger who shoved me a little bit onto the hard shoulder. That near miss reminded me of the need to ensure that one’s fifth senses are all alert despite complying with the necessary safety precautions.

Startled by this near miss, I strolled leisurely into my office the next day with so many thoughts on my mind; thoughts of how God saved me, where to raise fund to sort out so many personal challenges and hopefully also meet the needs of some close friends and people I do not know, but who think that with my new position in the Federal Road Safety Corps, I must be in the league of the Dangote’s and the Otedola’s. Even the educated ones assume that for every vehicle arrested for traffic infraction, somebody somewhere must be rubbing my palms. My new assignment like I said earlier even complicates matter.

I also had thoughts on what topic to focus on this week. There were also thoughts on how to handle the numerous phone calls, text messages and WhatsApp chats for assistance on other issues such as recruitment into the Corps in 2022 and even feeding in the face of the challenges associated with security challenges according to some and COVID-19. I also had thoughts on what topic to focus on this week which for me was most disturbing because of the deadline required.

I know I have heard people who are writers complain on what they call writer’s block. Now if gifted writers would lament on what to focus on what then should a bloody road safety officer like me trying to reach out to the road user be going through, if you catch my drift. The reasons for a writer’s block such as fear, timing and perfectionism were all starring me at the face.

Even when I tried some of the getaway tricks such as going for a walk, changing environment, reading a book, listening to music or staying with someone who makes me feel good just did not help me. When I could not make a headway on what to focus on, my mind suddenly flashed on the new normal because of COVID-19 and yet the challenges of ensuring safety on our roads. Even that was without form or substance.

It was just then that a colleague walked into my office oblivious of my inner struggles and asked me if I had heard of the tragic death of the cousin of one of our senior colleagues. I said and with a smile on my face asked him exactly what happen and where. Without knowing how much a savior he had become to me, he gave me a snippet of the incident.

According to his story, the young man named Jerry Uwah (not real name) who is survived by a wife and a daughter before his death was working with a private company in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja where according to colleagues, he had carved a niche for himself as a disciplined and time conscious staff. On this faithful day, Jerry had left his house after pacifying his beautiful daughter with a promise to buy her favorite chocolate on his way from work not knowing what fate held for me. He hugged his daughter, gave her a kiss and waved as he opened the door and immediately flagged down a cab just in front of their two-bed room apartment in one of the estates in Abuja. He boarded the car and had and smooth and safe ride and alighted at the nearest junction to his office at the central business district without hiccups. He was crossing the road to the other side where his office is when he was knocked down by a car driven by a female driver. The impact of the hit was so heavy that despite being rus

