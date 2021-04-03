BY MASHAL, Jonas Agwu, MNI

As a parent or guardian, do you know of the provisions of section 126 (1-5) of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 which makes it mandatory for all occupant of a vehicle to use seat belt for their safety? Do you know that section 3 specifically states that; the driver of a motor vehicle shall be responsible for the children who are passengers in such a vehicle and shall ensure the proper use of child locks in every vehicle where one is involved; the proper use of the child safety seats for every child that is seven years and below and that child seat are not installed in the front row. The section in sub section 4 however exempt only children with medical report by a license medical practitioner that is inadvisable for to wear seat belt.

I know that the use of seat belt especially among adult is commendable. Unfortunately, most of us do not see any sense in protecting our children while driving by strapping them. Some lap them. Others leave them unattended to in moving vehicles. Some claim strapping these kids in a car seat is alien. This group maintains that strapping children in a car is meant for the white man not a black man. I believe these group know what they are saying after all these vehicles were manufactured in Oshodi by our Engineers. Others says the cost a car seat is high although the cheapest among these cars cost as low as million naira while others go for as high as two or more million naira compared to seats which range from just about 25,000 naira or less for the protection of the life of God’s precious gift(s). These same parents will not mind hanging with friends and business partners to spend on drinks and pepper soup and other extra. The female ones will prefer spending thousands of naira on their designer shoes and bags but not on the safety of their children. This is what we call choices.

Seat belt driving culture is no doubt commendable yet motorist don’t seems to care about child safety. Daily, those children, whether in school buses or family vehicles are transported without any iota of safety. Despite of the children safety campaign themes such as ‘’don’t kill the child, kill the bad habit’’ and the children are our future, protect them aimed at rising safety awareness, Child safety is still not a priority among motorist.

Road safety crises is the leading cause of preventable deaths and the third largest cause of disabilities in Africa, it is the second largest cause of death after HIV/AIDS and entrant, Ebola. In the same Africa, there is generally no costing generally data making cost difficult to estimate except for few countries. A study has shown that 10 per cent of global road death occurs in Africa through only 4 per cent of worlds registered vehicle are in the continent. This study posits that if reporting of road crashes were to improve, the road crashes index in the continent will be different as it most likely to show more death. South Africa and Nigeria, according the study accounts for most of the reported deaths.

These deaths, according to the study are caused mostly by human error and vehicle factors that include the following: over speeding, dangerous overtaking, alcohol and drug abuse, negligence of drivers, poor driving standards overloaded people or goods in vehicles, poor tyre maintenance, bad roads and hilly terrain, negligence of pedestrian, distractions of drivers by passengers, cell phone use, among others.

The truth is that the world is concerned about child safety. This is because, road traffic injuries alone are the leading causes of death among children 15-19 years among 10-14 years old. These injuries are not inevitable; they are preventable. Ironically most parents are concerned despite the right of children as contained in the 1989 United Nation Convention on right of the child, rectified by almost all government which states that all children around the world have the right to safe environment and protection from injuries and violence. The Conventions distressed on the responsibility of society to protect children (from birth up to the age of 18years). Even 2000 United Nations Development Goals Resolutions set as its first goals the need to reduce by two third the mortality rate of children under the age of 5 years.

In 2002, the United Nations General Assembly held in a special session on children, from which a document A World fit for Children, was produced. This document sets out a number of health goals for children. One of the goals which is specific to injuries calls on all members to, ‘reduce child injuries due to other causes through the development and implantation of appropriate measures.’’ In 2015, the same WHO and UNICEF issued calls for greatly expanded global efforts to prevent child injury. This was followed in 2006 by WHO’s 10 years plan of activities on child injury.

In addition, WHO/UNICEF in 2008 in a report, titled ‘’World Report on Child Injury Prevention’’, expressed concern that every day around the world, the lives of more than 2000 families are torn apart by the loss of a child to an unintentional injury or so-called ‘’accident’’ that could have been prevented…’’

It noted that children’s injuries have been neglected for many years. Children’s maturity and their interest and needs differ from adults, the report further stated. Therefore; simply reproducing injury prevention strategies that are relevant to adult does not adequately protect children, it warned. The report affirmed that there are proven interventions such as child seats, which is the thrust of this campaign. Others include, cycling helmet, child resistant packaging for medication, fencing around swimming pools, hot water tap temperature regulations and window guards, to name a few. These clarion calls have consistently re-echoed the same messages on child safety.