BY Mashal JONAS AGWU, MNI

Did you read my last piece on the menace of one for the road? In that piece that ran for two weeks, I expressed my worry not just on the increasing cases of drink related crashes during festivities like the Sallah, Easter and Christmas, I equally expressed worry on increasing avoidable crashes on non-festive periods. I am glad that the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID- 19 while announcing phase IV of the COVID-19 lockdown across all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory directed the bars and nightclubs be closed until further notice. My worry is that the sales of alcoholic beverages of all sorts at parks across the country are still on. While applauding the move by the PSC which is meant to avert a nationwide upsurge, I have decided to refresh your memory with tips that should guide us as we join our Muslim brothers to celebrate this year’s Sallah.

Below, I have tried to distil for you a set of guidelines, which I believe will vastly improve your chances of having a safe motoring experience during the festivities. I call the tips, the 10 Codes

First Code: Thou shall not drive a motorized vehicle without a valid driver’s licence.

National Road Traffic Regulation 2014 specifically prohibits anyone who is not properly licensed from driving a vehicle. A valid driver’s licence is your legal right to drive on Nigerian roads. This legal right specifies and restricts you to the kind of vehicle you can drive.

Second Code: Thou shall diligently ensure thy vehicle is in good condition.

You must diligently ascertain whether you meet the minimum safety standard despite the biting and crippling effects of the economy on your pockets. Simply put, this means that you must ensure your vehicle is well maintained and that all the necessary safety devices are in proper working condition. Don’t pay lip service to safety. Vehicle maintenance is key to safety. Remember that mechanical factor is one of the three ingredients responsible for road crashes. Having a sound vehicle is therefore a plus.

Third Code: Only in sound state of mind and body shall you drive a vehicle

Before you sit behind the steering wheel you must critically ascertain whether you are in an emotionally, mentally and physically sound state to drive a vehicle. Driving is pleasure, but this same pleasure kills, and has indeed end the lives of numerous people who before they embarked on the journey were convinced that the drivers were sound. These victims trusted their lives in the hands of drivers whose mental, emotional and physical state they could not ascertain. So the choice you make is key if it is not a personal vehicle, then you must patronize a transporter with a track record of safety. A good number of people, especially in our clime drive under emotional stress. Some do so under financial stress. It is important you stay off the wheels if you have issues to contend with- issues that would affect your total concentration on the wheels. If you just won a jackpot from any of the ongoing promos, please allow someone else drive you or lest you forget yourself because of excitement.

Fourth Code: You shall not engage in reckless overtaking.

You must study and understand traffic rules and regulations that govern good driving culture. A typical Nigerian driver is self-centered and is not willing to share the road with other motorists. He exhibits this self-centered nature more often when other motorists try to overtake him. Therefore, when overtaking other vehicles, do so when you are sure it is legal and safe for you and other road users. The road signs and markings will always guide you on when and where to overtake. The choice to determine when it is safe becomes yours to make and it is necessary you must learn how to use your mirror and glance behind you to see the blind spots. Remember the look, look again and move routine. Overtake only on the left and avoid overtaking on a hill, bend, and built-up areas or pedestrian crossing.

Fifth Code: Thou shall diligently observe speed limits

Observe speed limits specified by traffic regulations for different vehicles. Speed is one of the critical factors identified by the World Health Organization and the World Bank as responsible for increased fatalities. What this simply means is that in the event of a crash, the chances of survival are dependent on your speed. So if you are a speed freak, watch it. Don’t forget that as you speed, anything can happen such as tyre burst, brake failure or even pedestrian crossing the road. Whenever you speed, remember that at 100km/h, your vehicle moves at 28 meters per second on a road. The speed for private cars on an expressway is 100km/h. Taxis and buses are allowed to maintain speed limit of 90km/h on an express road while articulated vehicles like tankers and trailers are to maintain speed limits of 50km/h on the highway. Within built areas, taxis and buses are to maintain speed limits of 50km/h. However, you must note that common sense often dictates lower speed limits. Common sense speed should therefore be lower in bad weather, or bad roads. The same should apply when the roads are busier.

Sixth Code: Learn the art of defensive driving

Globally, defensive driving is the ‘voodoo’ to safety on the road. It is therefore and all round medication. A defensive driver assumes he is the only sane on the road. Since crashes are caused by individuals’ errors, he is always cautious, obeys all rules, develop the right attitude such as patience, care, skill and consideration for other road users. A defensive driver never allows his safety to depend on the response of others, anticipates wrong action of other gives correct, prompt, adequate and clear signals.