Members of an armed robbery gang which specialises in snatching motorcycles at gunpoint have invaded Oro-Ago community in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

Between Wednesday and Thursday last week, the armed robbers unleashed terror on the people of the community.

Our correspondent also noticed the increasing rate of motorcycles in Ilorin, the state capital.

However, the criminals that perpetrated motorcycle thefts in Ilorin were not as dangerous as those operating in Oro-Ago.

In Ilorin, the criminals employed monitoring tactics and swiftly took the motorcycles away from where the owners parked such motorcycles.

A resident of Oro-Ago confided in our correspondent that two motorcyclists were attacked by the men of the underworld at different locations in Oro- Ago last week.

He added that the victims were macheted by the hoodlums who also made away with the victims motorcycles.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) in the state, Babawale Afolabi confirmed the invasion of Oro- Ago by the motorcycle thieves.

He said that the state commandant of the NSCDC, Iskil Ayinla Makinde had “ordered the immediate manhunt for the armed robbers that have been terrorising Oro- Ago community in Ifelodun local government area of the state.”

Afolabi added that the operatives of the corps will work together with the local vigilantes in the community to fish out the criminal elements in the community and its environs.

“The commandant has ordered the immediate deployment of the operatives from the armed squad unit and Operation Harmony tactical team to the town and they will liaise with the local security team to comb all the nook and cranny of the town to fish out the criminals,” he said.